Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 5 cents to settle at $35.44 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 48 cents to $38.32 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 1 cent to $1.07 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.03 a gallon. July natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $1.40 to $1,750.30 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 33 cents to $18.83 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $2.47 a pound.
The dollar fell to 107.61 Japanese yen from 107.81 yen. The euro rose to $1.1132 from $1.1101.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
