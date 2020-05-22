Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 67 cents, or 2%, to settle at $33.25 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 93 cents, or 2.6% to $35.13 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 1 cent to $1.04 a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to 98 cents a gallon. June natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $13.60 to $1,735.50 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 33 cents to $17.69 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $2.39 a pound.
The dollar was unchanged against the Japanese yen at 107.60 yen. The euro fell to $1.0897 from $1.0956.
