Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 43 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $33.92 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 31 cents, or 0.9% to $36.06 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was little changed at $1.05 a gallon. June heating oil was also little changed at 99 cents a gallon. June natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $30.20 to $1,721.90 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 67 cents to $17.36 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $2.43 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.60 Japanese yen from 107.49 yen. The euro fell to $1.0956 from $1.0985.
National
Job market remains grim even as U.S. tentatively reopens
Signs of renewed business activity are surfacing across the country as states gradually reopen economies and some businesses call a portion of their laid-off staffers back to work. Yet with millions more Americans seeking unemployment aid last week, the U.S. job market remains as bleak as it's been in decades.
National
Officials: Email delays key vote on PG&E's bankruptcy plan
California power regulators unexpectedly delayed a key vote Thursday on Pacific Gas & Electric's plan for getting out of bankruptcy after saying one of the utility's most outspoken critics sent an improper email attacking the company's proposal to pay wildfire victims.
Variety
Wisconsin unemployment rate hits 14.1% in April
Wisconsin's unemployment rate hit 14.1% in April, a level not seen since the Great Depression, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.
National
Alaska will send oil-wealth checks early because of virus
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced that checks from the state's oil-wealth fund will begin going out to residents three months early because of "extraordinary times" brought on by the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus.
National
Stocks end lower on Wall Street as US-China tensions weigh
Stocks are ending lower on Wall Street as tensions flared again between the U.S. and China and as more dismal news came out detailing economic…