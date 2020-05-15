Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.87, or 6.8%, to settle at $29.43 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $1.37, or 4.4% to $32.50 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to 97 cents a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to 92 cents a gallon. June natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $15.40 to $1,756.30 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 91 cents to $17.07 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents at $2.33 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.28 Japanese yen from 107.24 yen. The euro rose to $1.0814 from $1.0782 .
