Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.27, or 9%, to settle at $27.56 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $1.94, or 6.6% to $31.13 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to 91 cents a gallon. June heating oil rose 6 cents to 89 cents a gallon. June natural gas rose 7 cents to $1.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $24.50 to $1,740.90 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 49 cents to $16.16 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $2.35 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.24 Japanese yen from 106.99 yen. The euro fell to $1.0782 from $1.0815.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
The Latest: China's foreign minister lashes out
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen
Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.Japan pushed ahead with relaxing its state of…
National
House to vote Friday on more virus aid, despite GOP skeptics
The Democratic-controlled House is pressing ahead Friday with votes on another massive rescue bill that would pump almost $1 trillion to state and local governments, renew $1,200 cash payments for individuals, and extend a $600 weekly supplemental federal unemployment benefit.
National
Officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance
U.S. health officials on Thursday released some of their long-delayed guidance that schools, businesses and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus shutdowns.
National
Surf's up and so are new beach rules to prevent virus spread
They arrived at the beach by car, skateboard and on bare feet. They carried Frisbees, cameras and surfboards. They wore running shorts, yoga pants and wetsuits.