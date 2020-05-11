Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 60 cents, or 2.4%, to settle at $24.14 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.34, or 4.3% to $29.63 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 3 cents to 92 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 3 cents to 87 cents a gallon. Natural gas was up less than 1 cent to $1.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $15.90 to $1,698 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 10 cents to $15.68 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $2.38 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.76 Japanese yen from 106.67 yen. The euro fell to $1.0808 from $1.0842.
