Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $1.19, or 5.1%, to settle at $24.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $1.51, or 5.1% to $30.97 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 95 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 6 cents to 90 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $11.90 to $1,713.90 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 19 cents to $15.78 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $2.41 a pound.
The dollar rose to 106.67 Japanese yen from 106.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.0842 from $1.0828.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Why a red hot small business relief program has gone stone cold
Minnesota business owners among those who may give back a chunk of their SBA forgivable loans
National
Ted Cruz gets haircut at salon whose owner flouted orders
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday got his hair cut at a Dallas salon that became a rallying cry for conservative protests against coronavirus lockdown orders in Texas after the owner refused to shut down and ultimately went to jail.
National
The Latest: Miss America pageant canceled due to pandemic
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Coronavirus
Some Minnesota tech companies are still hiring, for now
The tech sector in Minnesota is still growing, even with the effects of the coronavirus.
National
White House to direct supply of COVID drug amid access fears
Trying to head off another chaotic scramble for scarce supplies, the White House said Friday it will step in to help coordinate distribution of the first drug that appears to help some COVID-19 patients recover faster.