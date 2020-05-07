Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 44 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $23.55 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 26 cents, or 0.9% to $29.46 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline rose 5 cents to 93 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 1 cent to 84 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $37.30 to $1,725.80 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 58 cents to $15.59 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $2.38 a pound.
The dollar rose to 106.30 Japanese yen from 106.08 yen. The euro rose to $1.0828 from $1.0803.
