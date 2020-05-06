Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 57 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $23.99 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.25, or 4% to $29.72 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to 88 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 7 cents to 82 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 19 cents to $1.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $22.10 to $1,688.50 an ounce, silver fell 10 cents to $15.02 an ounce and copper rose 1 cent to $2.35 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.08 Japanese yen from 106.50 yen. The euro fell to $1.0803 from $1.0852.
