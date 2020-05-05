Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $4.17, or 20.5% to settle at $24.56 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $3.77, or 13.9% to $30.97 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline rose 8 cents to 90 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 9 cents to 90 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $2.70 to $1,710.60 an ounce, silver rose 31 cents to $15.11 an ounce and copper rose 2 cents to $2.33 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.50 Japanese yen from 106.73 yen. The euro fell to $1.0852 from $1.0907.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
California sues Uber, Lyft over alleged labor law violations
California sued ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft on Tuesday, alleging they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state's new labor law.
National
Consider human costs in economic reopenings, Cuomo urges
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo argued that officials who are reopening economies need to be upfront about the human costs. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is adding staff to the city's deluged 311 helpline, and police prepared for nightly subway closures.
Coronavirus
Costco limits meat purchases as stores keep an eye on supply
Supermarkets are beginning to impose limits on meat purchases in response to temporary shutdowns at beef, pork and poultry processing plants in Minnesota and across the country.
Music
Family of dead crew member with virus sues Royal Caribbean
The family of a cruise crew member who died after testing positive for COVID-19 filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises on Tuesday saying the company failed to protect its employees as the pandemic ravaged sailings around the world.
National
The Latest: British epidemiologist resigns after report
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…