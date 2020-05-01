Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 94 cents, or 5%, to close at $19.78 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 4 cents, or 0.2%, to $26.44 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to 77 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 4 cents to 80 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $6.70 to $1,700.90 an ounce, silver fell 4 cents to $14.94 an ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.31 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.87 Japanese yen from 107.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.0975 from $1.0952.
