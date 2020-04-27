Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $4.16, or 24.6%, to close at $12.78 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.45, or 6.8%, $19.99 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to 65 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 4 cents to 61 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 7 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $11.80 to $1,723.80 an ounce, silver fell 5 cents to $15.21 an ounce and copper rose 1 cent to $2.35 a pound.
The dollar fell to 107.25 Japanese yen from 107.44 yen. The euro rose to $1.0833 from $1.0798.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
30 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.
National
Virus outbreak pressures company profits, sales
The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Thursday related to the global economy,…
National
Laid-off US workers face foreign world of insurance shopping
Mass layoffs are pushing many Americans into an unfamiliar role: shopping for health insurance that isn't offered by an employer.A swirl of confusing terms and…
National
The Latest: Pandemic driving Mexico deeper into recession
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Business
Commodities ripe for a rebound
The near shutdown of the economy in response to COVID-19 has reduced demand for commodities like oil, lumber and copper and triggered sharp drops in their prices, but some analysts predict the stage is set for a rebound.