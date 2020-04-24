Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 44 cents, or 2.7%, to close at $16.94 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 11 cents, or 0.5%, $21.44 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 66 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 9 cents to 65 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $9.80 to $1,735.60 an ounce, silver fell 9 cents to $15.26 an ounce and copper rose 3 cents to $2.34 a pound.
The dollar fell to 107.44 Japanese yen from 107.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.0798 from $1.0785.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Trump: Postal Service must charge Amazon more, or no loan
President Donald Trump said Friday that he won't approve a $10 billion loan for the U.S. Postal Service unless the agency raises charges for Amazon and other big shippers to four to five times current rates.
National
3 states ease lockdowns; US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Even as the confirmed U.S. death toll from coronavirus rose past 50,000, salons, spas and barbershops reopened Friday in Georgia and Oklahoma with a green light from their Republican governors, who eased lockdown orders despite health experts' warnings.
National
FDA warns of heart risks with Trump-promoted malaria drug
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday warned doctors against prescribing a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus except in hospitals and research studies.
National
The Latest: Production halted at 2 turkey-processing plants
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Coronavirus relief pushing US deficits to staggering heights
Spend what it takes, Washington said as it confronted the coronavirus. Well over $2 trillion later, it's unclear where that spending will end.