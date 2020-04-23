Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.72, or 19.7%, to close at $16.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 96 cents, or 4.7%, $21.33 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline was little changed at 64 cents a gallon. Heating oil was also little changed at 73 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 12 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $7.10 to $1,745.40 an ounce, silver rose 2 cents to $15.36 an ounce and copper rose 2 cents to $2.31 a pound.
The dollar fell to 107.61 Japanese yen from 107.70 yen. The euro fell to $1.0785 from $1.0820.
