Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.21, or 19.1%, to close at $13.78 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $1.04, or 5.4%, $20.37 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 13 cents to 64 cents a gallon. Heating oil was little changed at 73 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 12 cents to $1.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $50.50 to $1,738.30 an ounce, silver rose 46 cents to $15.34 an ounce and copper rose 6 cents to $2.29 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.70 Japanese yen from 107.77 yen. The euro fell to $1.0820 from $1.0853.