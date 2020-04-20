Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $55.90, or more than 300%, to settle at negative $37.63 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped $2.51 to close at $25.57 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 4 cents to 67 cents a gallon. Heating oil dropped 7 cents to 88 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 17 cents to $1.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $12.40 to $1,701.60 an ounce, silver gained 32 cents to $15.55 an ounce and copper fell 1 cent to $2.33 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.63 Japanese yen from 107.58 yen on Friday. The euro weakened to $1.0861 from $1.0867.
Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; stocks dip
Oil futures plunged below zero on Monday, the latest never-before-seen number to come out of the economic coma caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
