Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $1.60, or 8.1%, to settle at $18.27 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 26 cents to close at $28.08 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline was little changed at 71 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose a penny to 95 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 6 cents to $1.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $32.90 to $1,698.80 an ounce, silver dropped 32 cents to $15.29 an ounce and copper rose 5 cents to $2.34 a pound.
The dollar fell to 107.58 Japanese yen from 107.63 yen on Thursday. The euro rose to $1.0867 from $1.0845.
Hope takes the reins on Wall Street, stocks rally worldwide
In Wall Street's tug of war between hope and pessimism about the coronavirus pandemic, hope is pulling back. U.S. stocks joined a worldwide rally Friday and closed out their first back-to-back weekly gain since the market began selling off two months ago.
National
The Latest: Model projects 4 US states could reopen by May 4
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Coronavirus
19 virus cases confirmed at pork plant in Worthington
Nineteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, the union representing workers there said Friday, the latest in a series of meatpacking plants that has become a cluster of the coronavirus in rural communities across the country.
National
No plan in sight: Test troubles cloud Trump recovery effort
The United States is struggling to test enough people to track and control the spread of the novel coronavirus, a crucial first step to reopening parts of the economy, which President Donald Trump is pushing to do by May 1.
Coronavirus
Minnesotans warned: Virus creates 'perfect storm for scam activity'
Authorities say the current crisis provides a 'perfect storm' for fraudsters.