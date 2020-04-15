Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 24 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $19.87 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.91, or 6.5%, to $27.69 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline was little changed at 72 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 3 cents to 91 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $28.70 to $1,740.20 an ounce, silver fell 63 cents to $15.51 an ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.30 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.46 Japanese yen from 107.18 yen. The euro fell to $1.0921 from $1.0980.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Trump gives governors 3-phase plan to reopen economy
President Donald Trump laid out "a phased and deliberate approach" to restoring normal activity in places with strong testing and a decrease in cases.
National
The Latest: U.N. warns virus putting children `in jeopardy'
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Business
US job losses mount as Trump presses plan to reopen business
The ranks of America's unemployed swelled toward Great Depression-era levels Thursday, and President Donald Trump reacted to the pressure on the economy by outlining a phased approach to reopening parts of the country where the coronavirus is being brought under control.
Business
Investigation begins into cause of massive paper mill blast
State and federal investigators began searching Thursday for the cause of a paper mill explosion that shook the ground and sent debris and a slurry of chemicals raining down on nearby cars and buildings.
National
New pressure on lawmakers as virus aid for firms hits limit
Lawmakers struggled Thursday to break a stalemate over President Donald Trump's $250 billion emergency request for a small-business program, stoking uncertainty about when additional support will be available in a key rescue program now exhausted of funds.