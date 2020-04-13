Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 35 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $22.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 26 cents, or 0.8%, to $31.74 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 70 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cents to 99 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 1 cent to $1.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $8.60 to $1,761.40 an ounce, silver fell 52 cents to $15.54 an ounce and copper rose 4 cents to $2.30 a pound.
The dollar fell to 107.52 Japanese yen from 108.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0922 from $1.0923.
