Benchmark crude oil fell $2.45, or 9.4%, to settle at $23.63 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.18, or 3.6%, to $31.87 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 5 cents to 65 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.03 a gallon. Natural gas rose 12 cents to $1.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $10.20 to $1,683.70 an ounce, silver rose 31 cents to $15.48 an ounce and copper rose 5 cents to $2.27 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.85 Japanese yen from 109.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.0904 from $1.0797.