Benchmark crude oil rose $3.02 to settle at $28.34 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $4.17 to $34.11 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline rose 3 cents to 69 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 7 cents to $1.07 a gallon. Natural gas rose 7 cents to $1.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $8 to $1,645.70 an ounce, silver fell 16 cents to $14.49 an ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.19 a pound.
The dollar rose to 108.26 Japanese yen from 107.84 yen. The euro fell to $1.0811 from $1.0851.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Mask maker 3M lashes back at criticism: 'We are doing everything we can to fight COVID-19'
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Mask maker 3M lashes back at criticism: 'We are doing everything we can to fight COVID-19'
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Mask maker 3M lashes back at criticism: 'We are doing everything we can to fight COVID-19'
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Mask maker 3M lashes back at criticism: 'We are doing everything we can to fight COVID-19'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stocks drop as coronavirus crunches the job market, economy
The stock market's first reaction to Friday's stunningly bad jobs report was to take it in stride. But Wall Street slid through the day as investors looked ahead to the likelihood that even worse numbers are on the way.
National
Group holding immigrant children settles ex-employee claim
The U.S. Department of Justice says a Texas-based organization that runs facilities to hold immigrant children has settled a retaliation claim from an ex-employee.
Variety
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
one of the most aggressive steps yet in the U.S. to relieve severe shortages of equipment needed to fight the scourge.
Business
Profiteering off the pandemic? Minn. officials 'are coming after you'
Minnesota has no law against price gouging, but the widening coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented number of complaints and actions by state officials against businesses seeking "unconscionably excessive" profit.
National
The Latest: France's coronavirus death count jumps
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…