Benchmark crude oil rose $5.01 to settle at $25.32 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $5.20 to $29.94 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline rose 12 cents to 66 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 6 cents to $1 a gallon. Natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $46.30 to $1,637.70 an ounce, silver rose 67 cents to $14.65 an ounce and copper rose 4 cents to $2.22 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.84 Japanese yen from 107.22 yen. The euro fell to $1.0851 from $1.0929.
Benchmark crude oil rose $5.01 to settle at $25.32 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $5.20 to $29.94 a barrel.
