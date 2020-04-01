Benchmark crude oil fell 17 cents to settle at $20.31 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.61 to close at $24.74 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 5 cents to 55 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 7 cents to 93 cents a gallon. Natural gas dropped 5 cents to $1.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $5.20 to $1,591.40 an ounce, silver dropped 17 cents to $13.98 an ounce and copper lost 5 cents to $2.17 a pound.
The dollar fell to 107.22 Japanese yen from 107.63 yen. The euro weakened to $1.0929 from $1.1017.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Apply here: How to spend $2.2 Trillion _ and rescue economy
President Donald Trump aims to shovel $2.2 trillion into the U.S. economy over the next few weeks to try to cushion its free fall. But that means putting his fate in the hands of banks, profit-minded businesses and government bureaucrats he has frequently derided, along with a man who has emerged as arguably the biggest power broker to business in Washington: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Business
Stocks skid as physical, economic toll of virus worsens
Wall Street and markets around the world fell sharply Wednesday as the economic and physical toll caused by the coronavirus outbreak mounts — and as experts say they still can't predict when it will end.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark crude oil fell 17 cents to settle at $20.31 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.61 to close at $24.74…
National
The Latest: Greece Easter services to be behind closed doors
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Variety
FDA wants heartburn meds off the market due to contamination
U.S. health regulators are telling drugmakers to immediately pull their popular heartburn drugs off the market after determining that a contamination issue with the medications poses a greater risk than previously thought.