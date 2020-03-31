Benchmark crude oil rose 39 cents to settle at $20.48 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 2 cents to close at $22.74 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to 57 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.01 a gallon. Natural gas dropped 5 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $46.60 to $1,596.60 an ounce, silver rose 2 cents to $14.16 an ounce and copper rose 7 cents to $2.23 a pound.
The dollar fell to 107.63 Japanese yen from 107.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.1017 from $1.1043.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Stocks are subdued early on after dismal report on layoffs
Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses early Thursday after a report showed a record number of Americans lost their jobs last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.
National
Feds seek breakup of Altria-Juul deal on antitrust grounds
U.S. business regulators are suing to break up the multibillion-dollar deal between tobacco giant Altria and e-cigarette startup Juul Labs, saying their partnership amounted to an agreement not to compete in the U.S. vaping market.
Business
A record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount
More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.
National
Infrastructure often embraced by both parties, to no avail
President Donald Trump wants to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure projects to create jobs and help the collapsing economy rebuild from stunning blows of the coronavirus pandemic. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that seems about right.
Variety
Dairy farmers begin to flush away milk due to coronavirus
Many dairy processing plants across Wisconsin have more product than they can handle and that's forced farmers to begin dumping their milk down the drain.