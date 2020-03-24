Benchmark crude oil rose 65 cents to close at $24.01 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 12 cents to $27.15 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline rose 3 cents to 44 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 6 cents to $1.08 a gallon. Natural gas 5 cents to $1.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $93.20 to $1,660.80 an ounce, silver rose $1 to $14.26 per ounce and copper rose 8 cents to $2.18 per pound.
The dollar slipped to 111.48 Japanese yen from 111.51 yen. The euro rose to $1.0758 from $1.0732.
