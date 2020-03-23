Benchmark crude oil rose 73 cents to close at $23.36 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 5 cents to $27.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 19 cents to 41 cents a gallon. Heating oil was little changed at $1.01 a gallon. Natural gas was little changed at $1.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $83 to $1,567.60 an ounce, silver rose 88 cents to $13.26 per ounce and copper fell 7 cents to $2.10 per pound.
The dollar rose to 111.51 Japanese yen from 110.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.0732 from $1.0653.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
The Latest: Spain surpasses China in coronavirus deaths
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 428,000 people and killed over 19,000. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms…
TV & Media
Business fallout: Nissan factories to shut in Africa, India
The outbreak of the coronavirus that emerged in China in December has dealt an unprecedented shock to the global economy as it continues to spread…
Coronavirus
Target redoes year's plan as sales surge 20% mainly because of coronavirus
Sales are mainly up from people stocking up on food and household supplies.
Coronavirus
GM, Ford plans to retool include 3M and Twin City Die Castings
Other companies also forming partnerships to meet the needs of health care providers.
Coronavirus
White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement early Wednesday on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.