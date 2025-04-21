Closing arguments set for Lori Vallow Daybell's trial on charge she conspired to kill husband

Closing arguments are scheduled Monday afternoon at the Arizona trial for Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho woman with doomsday religious beliefs who's charged with conspiring to murder her estranged husband in suburban Phoenix. Vallow Daybell, who isn't a lawyer but has chosen to defend herself, told the judge late last week that she plans to rest her case without calling witnesses or putting on evidence. If she follows through on those plans, closing arguments will be held Monday in the Phoenix courtroom where jurors heard testimony from prosecution witnesses for seven days. Prosecutors say she conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to kill Charles Vallow at her home in Chandler in July 2019 so she could collect money from his life insurance policy and marry her then-boyfriend Chad Daybell, an Idaho author who wrote several religious novels about prophecies and the end of the world.