Attorneys will make their closing arguments Monday in the trial of Kimberly Potter in Hennepin County District Court, where jurors will hear why they should convict the former Brooklyn Center police officer of manslaughter for shooting Daunte Wright or acquit her of the charges.

But first, Judge Regina Chu instructed them on how to apply the law as they contemplate whether Potter is guilty on either or both counts: first- and second-degree manslaughter.

Once the closing arguments are complete, the final two jurors chosen during the selection process will be dismissed, and the remaining 12 will begin deliberating in connection with Wright's death on April 11.

Potter has contended from the start that she meant to deploy her Taser on Wright as he resisted arrest during a traffic stop but drew and fired her gun instead. Prosecutors have argued that she acted recklessly and negligently, and that neither a Taser nor a gun was justified in her situation.

The defense concluded its case Friday with Potter testifying as she recalled the "chaotic" events, and she later apologized for her actions when pressed by a prosecutor about her failure to render aid to Wright after the car he was in crashed seconds later into another vehicle.

"We were struggling," an increasingly emotional Potter said under questioning from one of her attorneys about what preceded the shooting as Wright slipped back into the driver's seat. "We were trying to keep him from driving away.

"It just went chaotic ... And then I remember yelling 'Taser! Taser! Taser!' and nothing happened, and then [Wright] told me I shot him," she said through her sobs.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge peppered Potter with questions about not rendering aid to Wright and why she didn't radio officers who arrived as back-up that she had shot him.

"You were focused on what you had done because you had just killed somebody?"

"I'm sorry it happened," Potter sobbed. "I'm so sorry."

In her cross-examination, Eldridge emphasized the amount of training Potter received on weapons and use-of-force in her career. Eldridge also walked Potter through the physical contrasts between her Taser and handgun and the different manner in which each is unclasped and drawn from its respective holster — one located on her left side and the other on her right.

Police had stopped Wright for expired vehicle registration tabs and a dangling air freshener and attempted to arrest him after discovering an arrest warrant for a weapons charge. Wright broke free of an officer attempting to handcuff him and jumped into his car. Sgt. Mychal Johnson was standing outside the front passenger door and had reached in to prevent Wright from shifting the car into drive. Wright's car sped forward into another vehicle after Potter shot him once in the chest.

Under questioning by defense attorney Earl Gray, the 49-year-old Potter said that as Wright attempted to flee she saw Johnson's face and as he struggled with Wright over control of the car's gear shift.

"He had a look of fear on his face," Potter said. "It's nothing I've seen before."

Potter testified that she shot Wright soon afterward. Her defense has argued that she had the legal authority to use a Taser or deadly force on Wright because he could have fatally dragged Johnson.