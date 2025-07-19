Clippers sign three-time All-Star Bradley Beal after Suns buyout

''Players of this caliber are very rare, and they're hard to come by,'' Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said in a statement. ''He's been the best player on his team. You can put him in so many different spots and he'll find ways to score: out of pick-and-roll, coming off screens, catch-and-shoot. He can create his own or he can play off the ball. He's a great cutter. He's also a great playmaker who is going to make everybody else better.''