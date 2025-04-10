Clippers extend winning streak to 6 games with 134-117 win over short-handed Rockets

Ivica Zubac had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Clippers, his first career triple-double and the third by a center for the team. Kawhi Leonard returned with 22 points and 10 rebounds after sitting out Tuesday to rest his surgically repaired right knee. Nicolas Batum added 15 points, including the Clippers' first 12 of the second quarter, before leaving with a sore right groin.