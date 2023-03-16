LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame Stephen Curry's 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 134-126 on Wednesday night.

The Clippers (37-33) have won four straight to move into fifth place in the Western Conference. The defending NBA champion Warriors (36-34) are a game back as the teams split the four-game season series.

Leonard was 10 of 19 from the field for his fourth 30-point effort in the last eight games. He had eight rebounds and five assists.

Curry tied a season high in points with the 12th 50-point game of his career. He was 20 of 28 from the field and had eight 3-pointers. Curry's biggest quarter was the third, when he scored 21 points and hit three 3-pointers.

Jordan Poole added 19 for the Warriors. They have lost nine straight road games.

The Clippers trailed 70-66 three minutes into the third quarter, then scored 14 straight points to take a double-digit lead. Eric Gordon, who had 14 points in the quarter, scored the last eight during the run.

The Warriors countered with a 16-8 rally, including 12 by Curry, to get within a basket, but Leonard hit a 3-pointer on the next trip down the floor to end the run.

Los Angeles had a three-point advantage early in the fourth quarter before it went on a 10-1 run to pull away. Batum's 3-pointer with 9:07 remaining gave the Clippers a 109-97.

NOT SO SWEET 16

Draymond Green received his 16th technical foul of the season with 40.8 seconds remaining when he threw the ball off Russell Westbrook's face following a Clippers' layup.

Players receive one-game suspensions once they reach 16 in a season and then are suspended a game for each two additional technical fouls.

Green, who had eight points before he fouled out, is tied with Memphis' Dillon Brooks for the most technicals in the NBA.

EJECTED

On the ensuing trip down the floor, Marcus Morris Sr. received a Flagrant-2 foul and was ejected with 31 seconds remaining in the first half.

Morris and Green were vying in the paint for position while Curry was trying a 3-pointer when it appeared Morris hit Green in the face.

TIP INS

Warriors: Klay Thompson had 15 points. ... Green reached 4,400 career defensive rebounds during the second quarter.

Clippers: Ivica Zubac had 19 points and 16 rebounds. ... Terance Mann scored 17 points off the bench and Gordon added 16.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Atlanta on Friday night.

Clippers: Host Orlando on Saturday.

