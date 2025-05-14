Climber who survived 400-foot fall that killed 3 others was unconscious before seeking pay phone

One climber was rappelling off the piton, a metal spike pounded into rock cracks or ice that climbers anchor their ropes to, when it tore out of the rock. The three other men, who were also tied into the anchor, were waiting to descend when it came loose, plunging all four roughly 400 feet (121 meters), said Cristina Woodworth, who leads the sheriff's search and rescue team and spoke with Tselykh by phone.