This year, the world is on pace for 1.5 degrees of warming and is heading to become the hottest year in human civilization, the European climate service Copernicus announced earlier this month. But the Paris 1.5 goal is about two or three decades, not one year of that amount of warming and ''it is not possible, simply not possible,'' to abandon the 1.5 goal yet, said World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.