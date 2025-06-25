Climate change takes an emotional toll. Here's how to manage anxiety and build resilience

NEW YORK — Anxiety, grief, anger, fear, helplessness. The emotional toll of climate change is broad-ranging, especially for young people.
Many worry about what the future holds, and a daily grind of climate anxiety and distress can lead to sleeplessness, an inability to focus and worse. Some young people wonder whether it's moral to bring children into the world. Many people grieve for the natural world.
Activists, climate psychologists and others in the fight against climate change have a range of ways to build resilience and help manage emotions. Some ideas:
Get active in your community
Feeling isolated? Find ways to connect with like-minded people and help nature, said climate psychologist Laura Robinson in Ann Arbor, Michigan. There are many ways to get involved.
Work locally to convince more residents to give up grass lawns and increase biodiversity with native plants, for instance. Help establish new green spaces, join projects to protect water, develop wildlife corridors, or decrease pesticide use to save frogs, insects and birds. Work to get the word out on turning down nighttime lighting to help birds and lightning bugs.
''I see people struggling with these emotions across the age range,'' said Robinson. ''I have parents who are themselves really struggling with their own feelings and really worried about their children in the future.''
Make a positivity sandwich