Climate change is making coffee more expensive. Tariffs likely will too

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With her purple-and-pink hair swaying, Reneé Colón stands on a stepladder in the rented corner of a warehouse, pouring Brazilian coffee beans into her groaning old roasting machine.
The beans are precious because they survived severe drought in a year when environmental conditions depressed coffee production globally, doubling the price of raw beans in just months.
''Unfortunately, coffee is going to become more scarce,'' said Colón, founder and roaster at Fuego Coffee Roasters. ''Seeing that dramatic loss of the Brazilian crop is a perfect example.''
___
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is a collaboration between Rochester Institute of Technology and The Associated Press.
___
Losses from heat and drought have cut production forecasts in Brazil and Vietnam, the world's largest coffee growers. Global production is still expected to increase, but not as much as commodity market investors had expected. That's sent coffee prices up, largely because of continued high demand in Europe, the U.S., and China.
Prices peaked in February but have remained high, forcing roasters like Colón to weigh how much of that cost to absorb and how much to pass on to consumers.