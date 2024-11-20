Climate change goosed hurricane wind strength by 18 mph since 2019, study says

''It absolutely makes sense from a fundamental standpoint that what's going on is we've added more energy to the system,'' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief Rick Spinrad said at United Nations climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan. ''The change is going to manifest in terms of what we're already seeing. You look at Hurricane Helene which was massive, 500 miles across. We're going to see changes in terms of the velocity of these storms. We're going to see changes in terms of Hurricane Milton spawning so many tornadoes.''