Climate change destroyed an Alaska village. Its residents are starting over in a new town

The new village site has huge benefits, including better health, Tom said. For now, most of the people of Mertarvik are still using a ''honey bucket'' system rather than toilets. But that method of manually dumping plastic buckets of waste should be replaced by piped water and sewer within the next few years. The new homes in Mertarvik are also free of black mold that crept into some Newtok homes on moisture brought by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok two years ago.