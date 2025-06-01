Climate activist Greta Thunberg joins aid ship sailing to Gaza aimed at breaking Israel's blockade

ROME — Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and other 11 activists will set sail on Sunday afternoon for Gaza on a ship aimed at ''breaking Israel's siege'' of the devastated territory, organizers said.
The sailing boat Madleen – operated by activist group Freedom Flotilla Coalition -- will embark from the Sicilian port of Catania, in southern Italy.
It will try to reach the shores of the Gaza Strip in an effort to bring in some aid and raise ''international awareness'' over the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the activists said at a press conference on Sunday, ahead of departure.
''We are doing this because, no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying,'' Thunberg said, bursting into tears during her speech.
''Because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity. And no matter how dangerous this mission is, it's not even near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the live-streamed genocide,'' she added.
Israel, which was founded in the aftermath of the Holocaust, has adamantly rejected genocide allegations against it as an antisemitic ''blood libel.''
In mid-May, Israel slightly eased its blockade of Gaza after nearly three months, allowing a limited amount of humanitarian aid into the territory.
Experts have warned that Gaza is at risk of famine if more aid is not brought in.