Two men seen jumping off cliffs near Silver Bay, Minn., drowned Sunday, authorities said.
The men, whose names have not been released, were seen struggling to swim after jumping into Lake Superior near Black Beach about 1:25 pm, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
Lake County Search & Rescue, with assistance from St. Louis County Rescue Squad, responded to the scene. The U.S. Coast Guard sent a boat from its Bayfield, Wis., station and a helicopter to help search for the men.
The body of the first victim was pulled from the water about 6:10 p.m. and a second body was found about 90 minutes later, the Sheriff's Office said.
