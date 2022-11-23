CLEVELAND — Tristan Enaruna's 14 points helped Cleveland State defeat Chicago State 77-63 on Wednesday.
Enaruna also added three blocks for the Vikings (3-3). Deshon Parker scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor, and added six assists. Jayson Woodrich recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.
The Cougars (2-5) were led in scoring by Elijah Weaver, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Chicago State also got 16 points and 11 rebounds from Jahsean Corbett. Wesley Cardet Jr. also had 11 points and five assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sueing leads Buckeyes past No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in Maui
Justice Sueing scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off No. 21 Texas Tech for an 80-73 win in the fifth-place game in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.
Sports
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return
Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick.
Sports
Wisconsin outlasts Dayton 43-42 in Battle 4 Atlantis
Connor Essegian scored a career-high 13 points while Wisconsin beat Dayton 43-42 in Wednesday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis despite shooting just 23.7%.
Sports
No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52
Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday.
Sports
Seven Michigan St football players charged in tunnel melee
Seven Michigan State football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.