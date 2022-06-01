The Gophers women's basketball team has added another player in graduate transfer Isabelle Gradwell.

Gradwell is a 6-1 wing from Marshalltown, Iowa, who played four seasons at Cleveland State. She appeared in 115 games there, starting 53 of them. As a senior in the 2021-22 season she appeared in 30 games, started 28 and averaged 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assist.

Gradwell adds depth to the team at the stretch four position, and she will likely be the last scholarship player added to the Gophers roster this year.

"Isabelle has the unique ability to play several positions and has a great outside shot,'' coach Lindsay Whalen said in a release.

The current roster stands at 11. Here's how that roster breaks down:

Three returning players in wing Maggie Czinano , guard Katie Borowicz and post player Rose Micheaux ;

, guard and post player ; A four-player incoming recruiting class — ranked 10th by ESPN — with guards Amaya Battle (Hopkins) and Mara Braun (Wayzata); wing Nia Holloway (Eden Prairie), and forward Mallory Heyer (Chaska);

(Hopkins) and (Wayzata); wing (Eden Prairie), and forward (Chaska); Four players added through the NCAA transfer portal in forward Aminata Zie, guard Mi'Cole Cayton, center Destinee Oberg and Gradwell.

Halldorson, first U women's hockey coach, retires

Laura Halldorson announced her retirement from Gopher athletics after 25 years.

She became the inaugural women's hockey coach at the U in 1996 and over the next 10 seasons, the Plymouth native guided the Gophers to an average of nearly 28 wins per year and eight national tournament appearances.

Halldorson led the Gophers to five consecutive Frozen Fours and won three national championships (2000, 2004, 2005) and seven tournament and regular-season WCHA titles. Her teams had a 278-67-22 record (.787).

The past 15 years, she worked for the Golden Gopher Fund. Halldorson led special projects related to endowed scholarships and assisted with many Annual Fund initiatives.

Stendahl wins State Senior Open

Derek Stendahl, a pro from Rush Creek Golf Club, shot a 2-under 70 on the second day of the Minnesota Senior Open at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood to win the event by two shots. He had a 141 total.

Stendahl was third in the tournament last year.

Tied for second at 143 were three amateurs: Troy Johnson of Edinburgh USA, Tom Helgeson of White Bear Yacht Club and JT Johnson of Olympic Hills Golf Club.

Wolves to play Lakers in preseason

The Timberwolves will play two preseason games against the Los Angeles Lakers. L.A. released its schedule Wednesday, and revealed games Oct. 6 vs. the Wolves in Las Vegas and Oct. 12 in Los Angeles.

The Wolves have not released their full preseason schedule.

