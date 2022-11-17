BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tristan Enaruna had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Cleveland State beat Canisius 58-57 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Deshon Parker added 12 points and six assists for Cleveland State (1-3).
Tahj Staveskie scored 14 points for Canisius. Xzavier Long grabbed 12 rebounds.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Lopez scores 29, Bucks deal Cavs 5th straight loss 113-98
Brook Lopez understands that playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to create plenty of open looks.
Sports
Ball State defeats Omaha 71-61
Jalen Windham scored 15 points as Ball State beat Omaha 71-61 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
How Fleck, other recent Gophers coaches fared vs. the Hawkeyes
Floyd of Rosedale has lived in Iowa for the past seven years.
Sports
Sasser scores 20, No. 3 Houston beats Texas Southern 83-48
Marcus Sasser scored 20 points and Jarace Walker added 19 to help No. 3 Houston rout Texas Southern 83-48 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101
The Boston Celtics were missing two key members of their rotation.