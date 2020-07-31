Both Shane Bieber and Jose Berrios are talented young righthanders. Both were All-Stars last season and are the unquestioned leaders of their respective rotations.

But on a pleasant Thursday evening during a matchup of two teams expected to battle it out for AL Central supremacy, Bieber stood out as Cleveland downed the Twins 2-0 in the first game of a four-game series between the rivals at Target Field.

Berrios was outgunned in this matchup, falling behind hitters and running up his pitch count. Remarkably, Cleveland only made Berrios pay for his erratic night once, when Francisco Lindor tore into a belt-high 95-miles-per-hour fastball in the third inning and cannoned it into the seats in right for the first and only runs of the game. Berrios looked worse than his line showed — five innings, three hits, two earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts.

"That was my fault," Berrios said. "We wanted to try and go up [in the strike zone], where we normally do, but I left the fastball right below the line. He got me. I need to tip my hat and keep going."

Bieber made the 2-0 deficit the Twins faced look even bigger. His fastball command was excellent, as he was able to take advantage of a pitcher-friendly strike zone. Then his knuckle curveball forced swings and misses. The mere threat of the pitch made some Twins freeze on fastballs. Bieber faced only one batter over the minimum over the first five innings, when Luis Arraez led off the third with a sharp single to left.

Signs of trouble flashed for Berrios in the second inning, when he needed 27 pitches to get three outs. That inning included a wild pitch that allowed Franmil Reyes to advance to second and a pitch that plunked Domingo Santana on the wrist.

Cleveland starting pitcher Shane Bieber

Berrios' wildness caught up with him in the third. He got the first two outs of the inning before giving up a single to Jose Ramirez. Lindor fouled off consecutive pitches before Berrios tried to challenge him with a fastball and lost. The 409-foot drive easily cleared the right field wall.

Berrios walked Carlos Santana before striking out Reyes to end the inning. With no fans in the stands, it was easy to hear Berrios scream at himself as he left the mound.

In two starts, the differences between the pitchers could not be greater. Berrios is winless with a 7.00 ERA. In nine innings, Berrios has given up 10 hits and walked three with only seven strikeouts.

Bieber, meanwhile went eight innings, giving up three hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts. After fanning 14 on Opening Day, Bieber tied the major league record for strikeouts through the first two games of a season. In 14 innings, Bieber has one walk and 27 strikeouts.

"[Bieber] was definitely on top of his game," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "I think anyone paying any attention can see that. He was very sharp. He's one of the best young pitchers in the game. The cutter that he was throwing, that looked like it was 89, 90, up on the board, that sounded like it was a new pitch or something that he's made an adjustment on from last year. But he's a guy who has great feel for what he's doing. Wouldn't be surprised if he was able to add a pitch like that. That was maybe one thing. But he went out there and executed what he wanted to. He was sharp from the very beginning and made it tough on our guys."

The Twins' best scoring chance came in the sixth when Buxton and Kepler came through with consecutive singles to bring Josh Donaldson to the plate. Donaldson fell behind 0-2 but worked the count full before fouling off a pitch. Bieber then threw his knuckle curve and Donaldson nearly dropped to a knee while striking out. Jorge Polanco flied out to end the inning.

The Twins never had a hit after that, going nine up, nine down.

Bieber was removed from the game after eight stellar innings, and James Karinchak pitched a scoreless ninth.\