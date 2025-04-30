Sports

Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins Wednesday

Minnesota Twins (13-17, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (16-13, second in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 30, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minnesota Twins (13-17, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (16-13, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-1, 2.08 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Guardians: Luis Ortiz (2-3, 5.96 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Guardians +110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Cleveland is 16-13 overall and 9-5 in home games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Minnesota has gone 4-11 on the road and 13-17 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.51 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has five doubles and four home runs while hitting .333 for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 11-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with six home runs while slugging .486. Trevor Larnach is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Twins: 6-4, .271 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

White Sox host Milwaukee Brewers, look to end home slide

Milwaukee Brewers (15-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-22, fifth in the AL Central)

Sports

Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins Wednesday

Sports

How a fighter pilot's mental techniques helped tiny Bodø/Glimt reach the Europa League semifinals