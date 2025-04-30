Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins Wednesday

Minnesota Twins (13-17, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (16-13, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-1, 2.08 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Guardians: Luis Ortiz (2-3, 5.96 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Guardians +110; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
Cleveland is 16-13 overall and 9-5 in home games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks eighth in the AL.
Minnesota has gone 4-11 on the road and 13-17 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.51 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.
The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.