By The Associated Press

October 12, 2024 at 8:21PM

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians beat Detroit Tigers 7-3 to advance to AL Championship Series, where they'll face New York Yankees.

The Associated Press

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya wins the Chicago Marathon in 2:09:56 and breaks the world record by nearly two minutes

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya wins the Chicago Marathon in 2:09:56 and breaks the world record by nearly two minutes.

SpaceX mechanical arms successfully catch mega Starship rocket booster at landing pad

SpaceX launches its mega Starship rocket on a fifth test flight