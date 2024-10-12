CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians beat Detroit Tigers 7-3 to advance to AL Championship Series, where they'll face New York Yankees.
Cleveland Guardians beat Detroit Tigers 7-3 to advance to AL Championship Series, where they'll face New York Yankees
Cleveland Guardians beat Detroit Tigers 7-3 to advance to AL Championship Series, where they'll face New York Yankees.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 12, 2024 at 8:21PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya wins the Chicago Marathon in 2:09:56 and breaks the world record by nearly two minutes
Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya wins the Chicago Marathon in 2:09:56 and breaks the world record by nearly two minutes.