Cleveland fan ejected for heckling Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who revealed suicide attempt

''I've been getting some good swings on lefties lately, just hitting it right at guys. I'm trying to stay with my process and it just happened to work good for me this series. So I'm just going to keep at it,'' said Duran, who has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games and is batting .323 (20 for 62) with eight extra-base hits, including a home run, and six RBIs during that span.