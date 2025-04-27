Cleveland fan ejected for heckling Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who revealed suicide attempt

CLEVELAND — Jarren Duran has found plenty of support from his Boston Red Sox teammates and others outside baseball since he revealed in a Netflix documentary that he attempted suicide three years ago.
His openness has also exposed him to hecklers, though.
Duran said a fan in the front row Sunday near the Red Sox dugout in Cleveland said ''something inappropriate'' to him after the All-Star left fielder flied out in the seventh inning of a 13-3 victory over the Guardians.
Duran stayed on the top step of the dugout and glared at the fan as the inning played out. During the seventh-inning stretch, before the singing of ''God Bless America,'' Red Sox teammates and coaches kept Duran away from the area as umpires and Progressive Field security personnel gathered to handle the situation.
The fan tried to run up the aisle, but was caught by security and taken out of the stadium.
''The fans just said something inappropriate. I'm just happy that the security handled it and the umpires were aware of it and they took care of it for me,'' Duran said.
After the game, the Guardians released a statement apologizing to the Red Sox and Duran. The team said it has identified the fan and is working with Major League Baseball on next steps.
Duran said it was the first time he was heckled by a fan about his suicide attempt and mental health struggles since the Netflix series ''The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox'' was released on April 8.