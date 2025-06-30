Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia are set to join the WNBA as expansion franchises starting in 2028

NEW YORK — A look at the three expansion teams that the WNBA is adding over the next few years:
Cleveland
First year of play: 2028.
Majority ownership group: Dan Gilbert, who owns the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Where they'll play: Rocket Arena, home of the Cavaliers.
Practice facility: Retrofit a facility in Independence, Ohio, that is currently used by the Cavaliers.
What they're saying: ''They're a ready-made operation, arena, demographic, the psychographic, all the data, those numbers,'' WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. ''I'm a data geek. All the data we've been looking at as it relates to what would make a successful franchise and obviously look no further than what we already did in the Bay Area.''