Northshore Mining operations in Silver Bay and Babbitt will be idled this spring at least through the fall, Cleveland-Cliffs chief executive Lourenco Goncalves said Friday morning.

Goncalves is making good on a previous pledge to avoid royalty payments to Mesabi Trust for the iron ore that supplies Northshore.

"No production, no shipments, no royalty payments," Goncalves told investors. "We will be idling all production at Northshore Mining starting this spring carrying through to the fall period and maybe beyond."

More than 500 employees work at Northshore, which Cliffs spent $100 million upgrading in 2019 to produce the direct-reduced-grade iron it needs for modern steelmaking. That supply is now being sourced from the Minorca mine, Goncalves said.

"Our iron ore needs are not as high as before," Goncalves said, as the company is shifting away from selling taconite to third parties and recently acquired a scrap steel firm that will also feed its electric arc furnaces.

"We are no longer an iron ore company," Goncalves continued, as the purchase of ArcelorMittal USA in 2020 made Cliffs the largest producer of flat-rolled steel in North America.

Cliffs remains the largest mining company on the Iron Range and controls four of six taconite operations.

Last fall Goncalves blasted "absurdly high" royalty payments to Mesabi Trust, which owns the land Cliffs mines for Northshore operations.

Cliffs paid Mesabi Trust $20.9 million in royalty payments for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The idling could "offset, or even eliminate, royalties or royalty income" for the trust, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing the trust submitted earlier this month.

Mesabi Trust derives nearly all its income from the Peter Mitchell Mine near Babbitt where Northshore operates.