Cleveland Browns' quest for a domed stadium starts an NFL fight for Ohio dollars

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A political battle fit for the gridiron is underway in Ohio, where state Republican leaders are clashing over whether to single out the Cleveland Browns for help building a new suburban domed stadium or impose tax hikes to fund stadium upgrades for the Cincinnati Bengals and other teams longer term.
Neither idea is without critics in both parties, who argue that underwriting National Football League stadiums siphons money from the state's policy priorities, including funding infrastructure and public schools.
The most heated debate centers on a proposal by Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns, to relocate from the team's existing open-air stadium on downtown Cleveland's lakeshore — where they have played since 1999 — to a new $2.4 billion complex in Brook Park, about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) south. The team has proposed a private-public partnership to which the state would contribute $600 million.
After the money was approved by the Ohio House last week, commissioners in Hamilton County, home to the Bengals, balked. They moved swiftly to re-up their request for $350 million for Paycor Stadium, where the Bengals' lease is up June 30, 2026. The ask follows Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn's comments at recent NFL meetings in Florida, where she said, ''We could, I guess, go wherever we wanted after this year'' — while noting negotiations are progressing.
The stadium debate heads to the Ohio Senate after their two-week spring break.
Browns dream big, Cleveland recalls Modell nightmare
Dee and Jimmy Haslam, generous Republican campaign donors, say they want a facility ''consistent with other world-class NFL stadiums.'' With the addition of a dome, the Browns could host year-round events during northeast Ohio's severe winters and ''catalyze meaningful economic impact'' at an adjacent entertainment complex. They point out that eight in 10 home game attendees live outside city limits.
Leaders in Cleveland, where Browns games draw coveted economic activity to downtown and the tourism district along Lake Erie, are livid. The existing $247 million Huntington Bank Field was primarily funded by city and county tax dollars. To many, it's a symbol of the hard-luck sports town's commitment to the team it nearly lost when then-owner Art Modell notoriously packed off to Baltimore in 1996.