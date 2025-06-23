Clerk who denied same-sex marriage licenses in 2015 is still fighting Supreme Court's ruling

The Kentucky county clerk who became known around the world for her opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage is still arguing in court that it should be overturned.
Kim Davis became a cultural lightning rod 10 years ago, bringing national media and conservative religious leaders to eastern Kentucky as she continued for weeks to deny the licenses. She later met Pope Francis in Rome and was parodied on ''Saturday Night Live.''
Kim Davis denied marriage licenses to same-sex couples
Davis began denying marriage licenses to same-sex couples after the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges on June 26, 2015.
Videos of a same-sex couple arguing with Davis in the clerk's office over their denial of a license drew national attention to her office.
She defied court orders to issue the licenses until a federal judge jailed her for contempt of court in September 2015. Davis was released after her staff issued the licenses on her behalf but removed her name from the form.
The Kentucky Legislature later enacted a law removing the names of all county clerks from state marriage licenses.
Davis cited her Christian faith